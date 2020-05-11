BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Passengers on all major U.S. airlines and Amtrak are now required to wear facial coverings.
Southwest and American Airlines joined other airlines Monday in the requirement.
Amtrak’s new policy requires passengers to cover their nose and mouth while in stations, on trains, and on thruway buses, with exceptions when customers are eating, in private rooms or seated alone.
“It’s making people know that they’re trying to work on things to be done,” passenger Miriam Winder said Monday awaiting a train at Baltimore’s Penn Station. “It makes me feel secure.”
Amtrak says its ridership is down more than 90 percent systemwide.
“I’m fine with (wearing a mask). It’s all about safety and not spreading the disease,” passenger Phil Donahue said.
