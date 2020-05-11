BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore chef Cindy Wolf has been named a finalist for a James Beard Award for the ninth time.

On top of finding out she was a finalist for a James Beard Award, she opened her restaurant for the first time in nearly two months, allowing her to do something she loves while earning some recognition.

“I haven’t been this happy in two months,” Wolf said.

The Baltimore chef and restaurateur decided to open her restaurants, including the acclaimed Charleston, for takeout, a decision that wasn’t easy given its upscale cuisine.

“The idea of putting my food in a to-go container and sending it out with a person to their house was really kind of a big decision for me, but at this point, I am so excited to be back in my kitchen cooking with my cooks,” she said.

On top of being back in the kitchen, she recently found out that for the ninth time she’s a finalist for a James Beard Award.

“It means everything to me, and I want it for my cooks, I want it for my waiters, I want it for everyone that works for me… and obviously I think it’s good for the city,” she said.

Wolf said to hear her name called as the winner would mean the world.

“It’s going to be the shout heard around the world if I actually hear my name called,” she said.

She’ll have to wait until the summer to find out if she wins, as the awards were postponed due to COVID-19.

Until then, she’s just happy to be back doing what she loves.

“It’s awesome, it’s awesome to be back together…the family is back together,” she said.