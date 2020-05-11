TIMONIUM, MD. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Farmers Market at the Maryland State Fairgrounds will be open for the summer, starting June 3.
The market will be open every Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. June through October, at the 2200 York Road Main Gate near the digital sign.
Farmers markets, considered an essential business and a food source during the current state of emergency, have been requested to stay open by the Maryland Department of Agriculture.
Due to the coronavirus, they said they will be making the necessary recommended adjustments to mitigate the spread of the virus.
They’ll promote social distancing, increase access to hand sanitizer/washing stations for staff, regularly sanitize touch surfaces and consider and “operational changes” that can reduce the spread of infection.
“Our market is unique in that it is run mainly by Baltimore County farmers and producers with fresh, high-quality produce and more,” said Baltimore County Farmers Market Master Bill Langlotz. “We thank our customers for supporting local farmers and producers and ask their help by coming in good health, wearing required face masks, following distancing and other market rules, and washing purchases before eating.”
Martin Farms Harvest is a new vendor joining the market, as well as the regulars: Albright Farms, Daily Crisis Farm, Harford Vineyard & Winery, Hills Forest Fruit Farm; Jones Organic Dairy & Produce Farm; Slate Farm Brewery, and White House Fresh Flowers.