BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Enoch Pratt Free Library is helping those without an internet connection stay connected amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Free WiFi access is now available outside of four library branches, including locations at Orleans Street, Forest Park, Patterson Park and Herring Run. Users do not need a library card.
The network is password-protected, but the password is “epfl-wpa.”
Officials said those who use the connection should remember to practice safe social distancing.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.