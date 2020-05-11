Coronavirus LatestMaryland Sees Largest Drop In Hospitalizations As Total Cases Reach More Than 33K
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Tens of thousands of face shields will soon be distributed to healthcare heroes at local hospitals and health departments.

On Twitter Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan posted a photo highlighting a public-private partnership that will help manufacture and deliver 25,000 face shields.

This is the first shipment of 50,000 face shields made at K&W Finishing in Baltimore.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

