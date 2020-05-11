ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Tens of thousands of face shields will soon be distributed to healthcare heroes at local hospitals and health departments.
On Twitter Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan posted a photo highlighting a public-private partnership that will help manufacture and deliver 25,000 face shields.
On behalf of a grateful state, I’d like to sincerely thank @CocaColaCo, @CokeCCBCC, @MDBiz, @MDMEMA, MakersRespond, and K&W Finishing, Inc. for partnering to manufacture and deliver 25,000 face shields for healthcare heroes at local hospitals & health departments. #MarylandUnites pic.twitter.com/4Nv7TRcCld
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 11, 2020
This is the first shipment of 50,000 face shields made at K&W Finishing in Baltimore.
