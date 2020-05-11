



Maryland health officials reported 33,373 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, according to the new numbers released Monday morning, but the good news is the state also reported its biggest daily drop in hospitalizations.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by nearly 100 since Sunday morning. And even more good news, the number of ICU cases also dropped; there are currently 585 patients in intensive care as of Monday. That number dropped from 611 reported on Sunday.

Of the more than 6,100 that were hospitalized during the pandemic, nearly 2,300 people have been released from the hospital.

Even with the decline in numbers, 35 more people died from coronavirus since Sunday. In total, 1,573 people have died of COVID-19 in Maryland and there are 110 more probable deaths.

There have been more than 131,000 negative tests in the state.

Prince George’s and Montgomery counties remain at the top of the list for the number of cases.

In Baltimore, the 21224 and the 21215 zip codes are still reporting the highest number of cases in city.

Here’s a breakdown of the data:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 146 (12) Anne Arundel 2,492 (115) 9* Baltimore City 3,353 (162) 9* Baltimore County 3,948 (178) 16* Calvert 209 (10) 1* Caroline 167 Carroll 583 (58) Cecil 267 (13) Charles 756 (53) 1* Dorchester 98 (2) Frederick 1,267 (68) 6* Garrett 6 Harford 605 (21) 4* Howard 1,223 (30) 1* Kent 116 (13) Montgomery 6,909 (353) 35* Prince George’s 9,687 (342) 17* Queen Anne’s 100 (9) St. Mary’s 244 (9) Somerset 50 Talbot 61 (1) Washington 283 (9) Wicomico 690 (16) Worcester 113 (3) 1* Data not available (96) 10*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 570 10-19 1,131 20-29 4,299 (10) 1* 30-39 5,952 (19) 2* 40-49 5,989 (39) 4* 50-59 5,707 (106) 8* 60-69 4,255 (239) 11* 70-79 2,840 (384) 15* 80+ 2,630 (676) 59* Data not available (100) 10* Female 17,505 (767) 60* Male 15,868 (806) 50*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 10,927 (638) 38* Asian (NH) 691 (52) 5* White (NH) 7,260 (645) 51* Hispanic 7,057 (114) 6* Other (NH) 1,387 (22) Data not available 6,051 (102) 10*

