Coronavirus LatestMaryland Sees Largest Drop In Hospitalizations As Total Cases Reach More Than 33K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coronavirus cases, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland health officials reported 33,373 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, according to the new numbers released Monday morning, but the good news is the state also reported its biggest daily drop in hospitalizations.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by nearly 100 since Sunday morning. And even more good news, the number of ICU cases also dropped; there are currently 585 patients in intensive care as of Monday. That number dropped from 611 reported on Sunday.

Of the more than 6,100 that were hospitalized during the pandemic, nearly 2,300 people have been released from the hospital.

Even with the decline in numbers, 35 more people died from coronavirus since Sunday. In total, 1,573 people have died of COVID-19 in Maryland and there are 110 more probable deaths.

There have been more than 131,000 negative tests in the state.

Prince George’s and Montgomery counties remain at the top of the list for the number of cases.

In Baltimore, the 21224 and the 21215 zip codes are still reporting the highest number of cases in city.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of the data:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 146 (12)
Anne Arundel 2,492 (115) 9*
Baltimore City 3,353 (162) 9*
Baltimore County 3,948 (178) 16*
Calvert 209 (10) 1*
Caroline 167
Carroll 583 (58)
Cecil 267 (13)
Charles 756 (53) 1*
Dorchester 98 (2)
Frederick 1,267 (68) 6*
Garrett 6
Harford 605 (21) 4*
Howard 1,223 (30) 1*
Kent 116 (13)
Montgomery 6,909 (353) 35*
Prince George’s 9,687 (342) 17*
Queen Anne’s 100 (9)
St. Mary’s 244 (9)
Somerset 50
Talbot 61 (1)
Washington 283 (9)
Wicomico 690 (16)
Worcester 113 (3) 1*
Data not available (96) 10*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 570
10-19 1,131
20-29 4,299 (10) 1*
30-39 5,952 (19) 2*
40-49 5,989 (39) 4*
50-59 5,707 (106) 8*
60-69 4,255 (239) 11*
70-79 2,840 (384) 15*
80+ 2,630 (676) 59*
Data not available (100) 10*
Female 17,505 (767) 60*
Male 15,868 (806) 50*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 10,927 (638) 38*
Asian (NH) 691 (52) 5*
White (NH) 7,260 (645) 51*
Hispanic 7,057 (114) 6*
Other (NH) 1,387 (22)
Data not available 6,051 (102) 10*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments
  1. Bob Marchinetti says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:12 am

    Cause for alarm on the Eastern shore. Caroline County, which had only 110 confirmed cases as of May 9 since counting began on March 5 has added another 57 cases in the past 2 days. Cecil County has added 56 in the last 3 days despite only having a total of 211 prior to that. Queen Anne’s County had only 72 total cases as of May 9 but has added 28 new cases in the last 2 days. St. Mary’s County had a total of 170 cases as of May 5 but has added 74 new cases in the past 6 days. Wicomico County has experienced a daily surge including 119 new cases since yesterday that has them at a total of 690 when they were at only 270 two weeks ago.

    Reply

Leave a Reply