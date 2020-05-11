ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland health officials reported 33,373 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, according to the new numbers released Monday morning, but the good news is the state also reported its biggest daily drop in hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by nearly 100 since Sunday morning. And even more good news, the number of ICU cases also dropped; there are currently 585 patients in intensive care as of Monday. That number dropped from 611 reported on Sunday.
Of the more than 6,100 that were hospitalized during the pandemic, nearly 2,300 people have been released from the hospital.
Even with the decline in numbers, 35 more people died from coronavirus since Sunday. In total, 1,573 people have died of COVID-19 in Maryland and there are 110 more probable deaths.
There have been more than 131,000 negative tests in the state.
Prince George’s and Montgomery counties remain at the top of the list for the number of cases.
In Baltimore, the 21224 and the 21215 zip codes are still reporting the highest number of cases in city.
Here’s a breakdown of the data:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|146
|(12)
|Anne Arundel
|2,492
|(115)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|3,353
|(162)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|3,948
|(178)
|16*
|Calvert
|209
|(10)
|1*
|Caroline
|167
|Carroll
|583
|(58)
|Cecil
|267
|(13)
|Charles
|756
|(53)
|1*
|Dorchester
|98
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,267
|(68)
|6*
|Garrett
|6
|Harford
|605
|(21)
|4*
|Howard
|1,223
|(30)
|1*
|Kent
|116
|(13)
|Montgomery
|6,909
|(353)
|35*
|Prince George’s
|9,687
|(342)
|17*
|Queen Anne’s
|100
|(9)
|St. Mary’s
|244
|(9)
|Somerset
|50
|Talbot
|61
|(1)
|Washington
|283
|(9)
|Wicomico
|690
|(16)
|Worcester
|113
|(3)
|1*
|Data not available
|(96)
|10*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|570
|10-19
|1,131
|20-29
|4,299
|(10)
|1*
|30-39
|5,952
|(19)
|2*
|40-49
|5,989
|(39)
|4*
|50-59
|5,707
|(106)
|8*
|60-69
|4,255
|(239)
|11*
|70-79
|2,840
|(384)
|15*
|80+
|2,630
|(676)
|59*
|Data not available
|(100)
|10*
|Female
|17,505
|(767)
|60*
|Male
|15,868
|(806)
|50*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|10,927
|(638)
|38*
|Asian (NH)
|691
|(52)
|5*
|White (NH)
|7,260
|(645)
|51*
|Hispanic
|7,057
|(114)
|6*
|Other (NH)
|1,387
|(22)
|Data not available
|6,051
|(102)
|10*
Cause for alarm on the Eastern shore. Caroline County, which had only 110 confirmed cases as of May 9 since counting began on March 5 has added another 57 cases in the past 2 days. Cecil County has added 56 in the last 3 days despite only having a total of 211 prior to that. Queen Anne’s County had only 72 total cases as of May 9 but has added 28 new cases in the last 2 days. St. Mary’s County had a total of 170 cases as of May 5 but has added 74 new cases in the past 6 days. Wicomico County has experienced a daily surge including 119 new cases since yesterday that has them at a total of 690 when they were at only 270 two weeks ago.