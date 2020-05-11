Coronavirus LatestMaryland Sees Largest Drop In Hospitalizations As Total Cases Reach More Than 33K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There have now been 290 confirmed coronavirus cases within Maryland’s correctional system, the state’s public safety department said Monday.

Of the 290 cases, 200 involve officers while 77 are inmates and 13 are non-uniformed staff. Just over half of those who tested positive — 147 of the 290 — have recovered.

Officials said four inmates have died due to COVID-19. No officers or staff have died.

The largest number of cases has been reported at the Jessup Correctional Institution, where 57 people — 18 inmates and 23 staff — tested positive. Two other nearby correctional facilities, the Patuxent Institution and Maryland Correctional Institution for Women, have reported 48 and 47 cases respectively.

