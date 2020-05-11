BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council Monday night passed legislation that would make it illegal for landlords to increase tenants’ rent during a declared state of emergency and for 90 days after the declaration is lifted.
The legislation would also prohibit landlords from charging late fees or fees for failing to pay rent and would negate any rent increases that were scheduled to take effect during the state of emergency.
“COVID-19 continues to have a significantly detrimental impact on our residents,” City Council President Brandon Scott, who introduced the legislation, said in a news release. “While many are struggling to make ends meet, rent increases will be one less thing that our residents will have to worry about during this crisis.”
Scott introduced the legislation on April 27. It now goes to Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young for consideration.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.