BALTIMORE (WJZ) — ShopRite is saying thank you to essential workers and working to fight hunger amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The grocery chain’s #EssentialThanks campaign is encouraging people to go online and share a thank-you message for healthcare workers, first responders and others on the front lines of the pandemic.
For each message shared on social media using #EssentialThanks, the company will donate $1 to local food banks, up to a total of $500,000.
Earlier this month, the company made an additional $1 million donation.
