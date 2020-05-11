Coronavirus LatestMaryland Sees Largest Drop In Hospitalizations As Total Cases Reach More Than 33K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — ShopRite is saying thank you to essential workers and working to fight hunger amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The grocery chain’s #EssentialThanks campaign is encouraging people to go online and share a thank-you message for healthcare workers, first responders and others on the front lines of the pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

For each message shared on social media using #EssentialThanks, the company will donate $1 to local food banks, up to a total of $500,000.

Earlier this month, the company made an additional $1 million donation.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

