Comments
BEAR, Del. (WJZ) — Delaware State Police have identified the Maryland couple killed in a shooting at a veterans cemetery last Friday.
BEAR, Del. (WJZ) — Delaware State Police have identified the Maryland couple killed in a shooting at a veterans cemetery last Friday.
Paul Marino, 86, and Lidia Marino, 85, both of Elkton, died after being shot while visiting the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery Friday morning. The alleged gunman, Sheldon Francis, 29, of Middletown, Delaware, was later found dead from a gunshot wound.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Maryland Couple, 85 And 86, Die In Delaware Cemetery Shooting
- Delaware State Police Identify Man Who Allegedly Killed Maryland Couple In Cemetery Shooting As Sheldon Francis
Police said it’s unclear if Francis shot himself or if he was shot during an exchange of gunfire with police.