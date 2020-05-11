Coronavirus LatestMaryland Sees Largest Drop In Hospitalizations As Total Cases Reach More Than 33K
BEAR, Del. (WJZ) — Delaware State Police have identified the Maryland couple killed in a shooting at a veterans cemetery last Friday.

Paul Marino, 86, and Lidia Marino, 85, both of Elkton, died after being shot while visiting the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery Friday morning. The alleged gunman, Sheldon Francis, 29, of Middletown, Delaware, was later found dead from a gunshot wound.

Police said it’s unclear if Francis shot himself or if he was shot during an exchange of gunfire with police.

