Maryland Sees Largest Drop In Hospitalizations As Total Cases Reach More Than 33K
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re taking the Chesapeake Bay Bridge to drive full-time electronic tolling will begin Tuesday, May 12.

Temporary cashless tolling has been in place at the Bay Bridge since May 17 in an effort to promote social distancing and eliminate the need for toll booths.

The permanent tolling includes three new highway-speed traffic lanes, which should help with summer travel backups.

Drivers with E-ZPass will be charged $2.50 at the bridge, while drivers without will be charged $4 until 30 days after the coronavirus state of emergency is lifted.

