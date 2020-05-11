ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re taking the Chesapeake Bay Bridge to drive full-time electronic tolling will begin Tuesday, May 12.
Temporary cashless tolling has been in place at the Bay Bridge since May 17 in an effort to promote social distancing and eliminate the need for toll booths.
The permanent tolling includes three new highway-speed traffic lanes, which should help with summer travel backups.
Drivers with E-ZPass will be charged $2.50 at the bridge, while drivers without will be charged $4 until 30 days after the coronavirus state of emergency is lifted.
With NEW Bay Bridge all-electronic tolling system, drivers without #EZPass are charged cash rate of $4 until 30 days after Maryland’s #COVID19 state of emergency is lifted. See chart of toll rates for 2-axle vehicles. Sign up at https://t.co/VgjmnhCLtC https://t.co/EI1Px0V0P1 pic.twitter.com/1fxI8bFSDr
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) May 11, 2020