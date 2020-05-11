BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lidl is launching a competition to encourage customers to shop safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The chain is placing social distancing stickers outside of its stores to encourage people to keep their distance from each other while waiting to get inside to shop.
The stickers share facts about food, and prompt customers to snap selfies that show their safe shopping behavior, like wearing a creative face mask and demonstrating social distancing.
Customers can upload their photos to Instagram, tagging LidlUS and using their #LidlSafeShopping hashtag.
Each week through June 16, Lidl will choose one winner for a $100 Lidl gift card.
The full Terms & Conditions for the contest can be found here.
