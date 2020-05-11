(WJZ)- The senators and congressmen representing the state of Maryland announced Monday that an additional $16 million in Community Development Block Grant funding is being provided to the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.
The funding is designed to allow the state to provide a coordinated response to housing and other public service needs that have arisen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen along with Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, John P. Sabranes, Kweisi Mfume, Andy Harris, M.D., Anthony G. Brown, Jamie B. Raskin and David Trone said in a statement that the funding will go towards helping those facing homelessness and low-income renters who are facing financial difficulties due to the pandemic.
“This federal funding will help protect Marylanders facing homelessness and lower-income renters who are struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the delegation. “The need for state housing and other community services has increased dramatically in recent months. We remain committed to ensuring that state officials have the resources to respond to those needs.”
This round of CDBG funding is part of the second round of awards that are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act which authorized $5 billion in funding to be awarded in three rounds. In March, Maryland received $30,870,453 as part of the first round of funding.
