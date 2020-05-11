Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another chilly night is in store for much of Maryland.
The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for areas north and west of Baltimore, including all or parts of Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery and Washington counties, from midnight until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperatures could drop to 33 degrees, resulting in frost forming. Far western Maryland is under a freeze warning.
After a couple more days of highs in the 60s, things will start to warm up as we approach the end of the week.
