BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Maryland Wine-Dine week to help encourage support for local restaurants and wineries.
The Maryland Wineries Association is partnering Restaurant Association of Maryland to encourage Maryland residents to support businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
Residents can order curbside pickup or delivery and have wine with their meal from May 10-16.
MWA suggests people pair food and wines and they ask that participants share their images using #WineDineMD.
For a full list of wineries offering pickup or delivery, go here. For a full list of carryout options, click here.