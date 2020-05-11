ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating several thefts from eight cars in Essex early Sunday morning.
Police said sometime between 4:15 a.m. and 6:22 a.m., eight parked cars in the unit block of Urbanwood Court, the 800 block of Dorsey Avenue and the 400 block of Virginia Avenue were broken into.
Several suspects walked through the neighborhoods, police said, targeting unlocked vehicles parked in residential driveways and on the street.
Police are reminding residents to always lock car doors and remove any visible or valuable items.
Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the thefts. If anyone has any residential security video or information that may lead to identifying the suspect responsible, please call the Essex Precinct at 410-887-0220 or dial 911. Callers may remain anonymous.