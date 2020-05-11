



The driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run of 67-year-old Willard Scram in Reisterstown was located and identified, Baltimore County police said, but isn’t being charged at this time.

“After consulting with the State’s Attorney’s Office for Baltimore County, the driver in this case will not be charged at this time, while the causes contributing to this crash continue to be investigated,” county police said in a release.

Scram was a veteran who lost his life around 4 p.m. on May 7 after he was struck and killed off Hammershire and Reisterstown Roads.

Baltimore County Police said they were first notified of someone yelling in the middle of the street. Minutes later, police got a second call saying Scram was lying next to the curb. He was transported to Sinai Hospital where he later died.

Police continue to investigate the fatal hit-and-run and are trying to find out what happened in the two-minute period Scram was standing and yelling on the side of the road to when he was struck by the Chevrolet Malibu.

They are asking anyone who saw the accident to come forward.

Neighbors told WJZ that they were left in shock and added that Scram was an animal lover and always friendly.

“I didn’t believe it,” an unidentified neighbor said. “Like, I did not believe it at all. I even walked outside to make sure I wasn’t still sleeping.”

“Just to know that my dad’s not there anymore I’ll never be able to hear his voice anymore,” said his daughter, Trina Morris.

“Somebody knows how this happened so…” said Cory Scram, his son.

The family is now asking for help to give him a burial they say he wanted and deserves in a cemetery for veterans through a GoFundMe page.

Baltimore County Police will release more information shortly. Stay with WJZ for the latest.