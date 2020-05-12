Comments
NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — An 11-year-old Baltimore County boy was impaled by an object his father allegedly struck him with, police say.
Officers were called to the 4200 block of Maple Path Circle in Nottingham for a domestic-related stabbing around 10:28 a.m. when a boy ran to his neighbor’s house to get help. He told authorities his father struck him with an object that left a puncture wound to his upper body.
Police said the suspect fought with arriving officers, injuring one of them before he was taken into custody.
The boy was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.
The injured officer was also taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The identity of the suspect is being withheld until he is formally charged.