ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Police made four arrests overnight in Monday’s triple shooting in Elkton.
Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were shot in Elkton Monday afternoon, leading to an hours-long standoff.
3 People, Including 7-Year-Old, Injured In Elkton Shooting, Police Say
The Elkton Police Department said they got a call about a shooting around 3 p.m. in the area of Cow Lane and Landing Lane in the town of Elkton.
A 25-year-old man was shot in the back, a 31-year-old woman was shot in the foot and a 7-year-old boy was shot in the knee, police said. The man and the boy are in stable condition; the woman refused treatment.
Police said two suspects were believed to have been holed up, leading them to set up two separate perimeters.
More information on the arrests to come. Stay with WJZ on this developing story.