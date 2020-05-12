TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — AAA is offering free roadside assistance services for health care workers and first responders for free.
“Health care professionals and first responders on the frontline are spending tireless hours protecting us while at work, and we want to protect them on their journey there and back,” said Ragina C. Ali, Manager, Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “They put themselves at risk every day, so AAA wants to make sure they are taken care of if they have car trouble during this critical time.”
The services include tire change, lockout service, fuel delivery, jump start and battery replacement service- but they note the installation is free of charge but the battery cost will be the same as member pricing plus taxes.
The health care workers and first responders do not need to be AAA members, but they can become members with a 50 percent discount of primary dues plus one free associate, 50 percent off a second associate and $5 off annual renewal now through the end of 2020.
To sign up, you can call 1-844-945-0620.