BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools students in need received a special gift Tuesday.
Thanks to a $10,000 donation from Amazon, the United Way of Central Maryland was able to buy Fire Tablets for 125 students at two local schools.
The tablets are equipped with the required programs and lessons the students need to successfully finish this school year virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
