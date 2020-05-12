LATEST70 More Marylanders Die From COVID-19 While Hospitalizations Remain Flat
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools students in need received a special gift Tuesday.

Thanks to a $10,000 donation from Amazon, the United Way of Central Maryland was able to buy Fire Tablets for 125 students at two local schools.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The tablets are equipped with the required programs and lessons the students need to successfully finish this school year virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

