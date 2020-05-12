



Schools in Maryland are closed through the rest of the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now officials are looking to the fall and how they might reopen schools.

During a press conference last week, State School Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon said school in the fall might look different.

Coronavirus Closings: Maryland Schools Will Remain Closed Through Academic Year

The Maryland Department of Education released a proposal of what back to school could look like and how they would keep students, teachers and staff safe.

One of the proposals suggests bringing students back on alternative schedules by grade.

Schools would “double-up” on in-person school time with A/B days, while high schools would use block scheduling, according to a draft proposal.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Officials are also considering doing one and or two-day rotations. During a one-day rotation, students would report to school one full day a week. They would be provided assignments to support their learning on days that they are not in the classroom. The same concept would apply with a two-day rotation, only students would report to school two full days a week.

The subjects of instruction could also be altered under these proposals as teachers would focus on the core things students in each grade level must learn to move onto the next grade level.

The MDSE proposal said a slowdown in instruction has a greater negative impact on math as compared to English.

The proposal suggests — if schools cannot teach all subjects in person — they should consider prioritizing the teaching of math and science in person.

For a complete look at the proposals, you can read the draft proposal by clicking here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.