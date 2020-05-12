WOODLAWN, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County homicide detectives are still investigating the 1999 murder of a 13-year-old girl in Woodlawn.
Sarah Jane Forrester was 13-years-old on May 12, 1999, when children found her body in a wooded area behind Belmont Park Apartments in Woodlawn.
Her death was ruled a homicide by traumatic injury to the body.
She had been reported missing from a group home on Bloomsbury Avenue in February 1999, and had reportedly been last seen on or around April 28 ,1999 in the Edgewater Village area of Harford County.
Anyone with information about her disappearance or murder is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020.
Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $2,000 reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.