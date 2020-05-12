Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools teachers have produced additional instructional content to air Wednesday, May 13, through Tuesday, May 19.
The programming can be viewed on BCPS-TV — Channel 73 on Comcast Xfinity and Channel 34 on Verizon FiOS 34 — in Baltimore County and on the BCPS-TV YouTube channel.
Weekly schedules are posted online. You can find that content by clicking here.
The COVID-19 pandemic has closed Maryland schools for the remainder of the year.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.