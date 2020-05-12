BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is among seven U.S. cities being awarded funds as part of an initiative to combat violent crime led by the Attorney General entitled “Operation Relentless Pursuit,”
The initiative was launched in December 2019 to “intensify federal law enforcement resources” in cities with violent crime levels higher than the national average- Albuquerque, Baltimore, Cleveland, Detroit, Kansas City, Memphis and Milwaukee.
The COPS Office, through its COPS Hiring Program (CHP), awarded a total of $51 million to be used to hire 214 sworn law enforcement officers for state and local law enforcement task forces. The recipients of the funding will deploy existing veteran officers to task force duties and use the CHP funding to hire new recruits to backfill those positions
Baltimore has been granted the funds for 10 police positions, a total of $2,830,272.
The Bureau of Justice Assistance is making $10 million available to support the initiative, funding efforts to hire more prosecutors, overtime expenses for task force members, multi-agency investigations, mobile data terminals and modern technological platforms, and develop plans to address gaps in combating violent crime in these seven cities.