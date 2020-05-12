LATEST70 More Marylanders Die From COVID-19 While Hospitalizations Remain Flat
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is calling on the Trump Administration to take immediate action to ensure the health and safety of meat and poultry processing plant employees.

This comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to keep meat and poultry processing plants open despite widespread outbreaks of COVID-19 in some of these facilities.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

A group of 20 attorneys general are now calling for more tests, immediate access to PPE and full-pay for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 at these plants.

They say without these measures, President Trump’s executive order will prolong the spread of COVID-19.

