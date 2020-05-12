



Coronavirus hospitalizations and ICU cases remain flat in Maryland Tuesday as total reported cases top 34,000, according to new numbers released by the state.

Hospitalizations slightly increased by almost 20 cases from 1,544 to 1,563 in a day and ICU cases increased by five to 590.

On Tuesday, the state reported a total of 34,061 coronavirus cases over the span of the pandemic. Of those cases, 6,287 patients were hospitalized and a total of 2,394 were released from isolation.

Although the numbers are flattening, a total 1,643 people have died from coronavirus and there are a reported 113 probable deaths. The number of COVID-19 related deaths increased by 70 over a 24-hour period.

There have been more than 135,442 negative tests in the state.

UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 34,061 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. We have added 688 cases since yesterday. Negative tests: 135,442

Number of deaths: 1,643

Number of probable deaths: 113

Released from isolation: 2,394https://t.co/1RfN0kNmTz — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) May 12, 2020

Prince George’s and Montgomery counties remain at the top of the list for the number of cases.

In Baltimore, the 21224 and the 21215 zip codes are still reporting the highest number of cases in city.

ZIP CODES WITH HIGHEST CASE COUNTS (6-10): 20904, 558 cases, Montgomery

20782, 528 cases, Prince George's

21224, 520 cases, Baltimore

21215, 480 cases, Baltimore/Baltimore City

20903, 474 cases, Montgomery — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) May 12, 2020

Caroline, Garrett and Somerset counties remain the only places in Maryland where the virus hasn’t taken a life.

A breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 148 (13) Anne Arundel 2,520 (117) 10* Baltimore City 3,404 (169) 9* Baltimore County 4,051 (188) 16* Calvert 211 (12) 1* Caroline 174 Carroll 589 (60) Cecil 270 (15) Charles 761 (54) 1* Dorchester 102 (2) Frederick 1,282 (71) 6* Garrett 6 Harford 614 (23) 4* Howard 1,234 (34) 1* Kent 120 (13) Montgomery 7,130 (373) 34* Prince George’s 9,892 (355) 18* Queen Anne’s 103 (9) St. Mary’s 246 (9) Somerset 51 Talbot 61 (1) Washington 284 (9) Wicomico 694 (16) Worcester 114 (3) 1* Data not available (97) 12*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 608 10-19 1,183 20-29 4,399 (10) 1* 30-39 6,084 (20) 2* 40-49 6,119 (42) 4* 50-59 5,791 (108) 8* 60-69 4,318 (252) 11* 70-79 2,884 (400) 16* 80+ 2,675 (712) 59* Data not available (99) 12* Female 17,852 (805) 63* Male 16,209 (838) 50*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 11,110 (656) 39* Asian (NH) 700 (56) 5* White (NH) 7,365 (681) 51* Hispanic 7,274 (124) 6* Other (NH) 1,433 (22) Data not available 6,179 (104) 12*

On Monday, Mike Ricci shared a link to all the testing sites around the state.

On our main #COVID19 page, you can find a running list of testing sites across the sites. https://t.co/FDrX3GG0sb pic.twitter.com/UfD7dbW8Oq — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) May 11, 2020

