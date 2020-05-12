ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Coronavirus hospitalizations and ICU cases remain flat in Maryland Tuesday as total reported cases top 34,000, according to new numbers released by the state.
Hospitalizations slightly increased by almost 20 cases from 1,544 to 1,563 in a day and ICU cases increased by five to 590.
On Tuesday, the state reported a total of 34,061 coronavirus cases over the span of the pandemic. Of those cases, 6,287 patients were hospitalized and a total of 2,394 were released from isolation.
Although the numbers are flattening, a total 1,643 people have died from coronavirus and there are a reported 113 probable deaths. The number of COVID-19 related deaths increased by 70 over a 24-hour period.
There have been more than 135,442 negative tests in the state.
UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 34,061 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland.
We have added 688 cases since yesterday.
Negative tests: 135,442
Number of deaths: 1,643
Number of probable deaths: 113
Released from isolation: 2,394https://t.co/1RfN0kNmTz
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) May 12, 2020
Prince George’s and Montgomery counties remain at the top of the list for the number of cases.
In Baltimore, the 21224 and the 21215 zip codes are still reporting the highest number of cases in city.
ZIP CODES WITH HIGHEST CASE COUNTS (6-10):
20904, 558 cases, Montgomery
20782, 528 cases, Prince George's
21224, 520 cases, Baltimore
21215, 480 cases, Baltimore/Baltimore City
20903, 474 cases, Montgomery
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) May 12, 2020
Caroline, Garrett and Somerset counties remain the only places in Maryland where the virus hasn’t taken a life.
A breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|148
|(13)
|Anne Arundel
|2,520
|(117)
|10*
|Baltimore City
|3,404
|(169)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|4,051
|(188)
|16*
|Calvert
|211
|(12)
|1*
|Caroline
|174
|Carroll
|589
|(60)
|Cecil
|270
|(15)
|Charles
|761
|(54)
|1*
|Dorchester
|102
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,282
|(71)
|6*
|Garrett
|6
|Harford
|614
|(23)
|4*
|Howard
|1,234
|(34)
|1*
|Kent
|120
|(13)
|Montgomery
|7,130
|(373)
|34*
|Prince George’s
|9,892
|(355)
|18*
|Queen Anne’s
|103
|(9)
|St. Mary’s
|246
|(9)
|Somerset
|51
|Talbot
|61
|(1)
|Washington
|284
|(9)
|Wicomico
|694
|(16)
|Worcester
|114
|(3)
|1*
|Data not available
|(97)
|12*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|608
|10-19
|1,183
|20-29
|4,399
|(10)
|1*
|30-39
|6,084
|(20)
|2*
|40-49
|6,119
|(42)
|4*
|50-59
|5,791
|(108)
|8*
|60-69
|4,318
|(252)
|11*
|70-79
|2,884
|(400)
|16*
|80+
|2,675
|(712)
|59*
|Data not available
|(99)
|12*
|Female
|17,852
|(805)
|63*
|Male
|16,209
|(838)
|50*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|11,110
|(656)
|39*
|Asian (NH)
|700
|(56)
|5*
|White (NH)
|7,365
|(681)
|51*
|Hispanic
|7,274
|(124)
|6*
|Other (NH)
|1,433
|(22)
|Data not available
|6,179
|(104)
|12*
On Monday, Mike Ricci shared a link to all the testing sites around the state.
On our main #COVID19 page, you can find a running list of testing sites across the sites. https://t.co/FDrX3GG0sb pic.twitter.com/UfD7dbW8Oq
— Mike Ricci (@riccimike) May 11, 2020
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.