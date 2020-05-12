ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will address Marylanders at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13.
Hogan is expected to give an update on Maryland’s roadmap to recovery and he could lift some coronavirus-related restrictions as the state’s hospitalizations have remained flat for over a week and took its biggest drop Monday.
Hogan Could Make Decision This Week About Whether To Begin First Phase Of Reopening Plan
Last week, the governor said he could make a decision this week on whether to start the first phase of Maryland’s reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m not committing to it because the numbers could spike back up and we could say, ‘Sorry, we’re not moving forward,'” he said.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
The state’s Roadmap to Recovery plan includes a number of steps Hogan wants to see happen to slow the spread of the virus, including:
- Expanding COVID-19 testing capacity
- Increasing hospital search capability
- Increasing supply of Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Continue a robust contact tracing operation
Lawmakers in western Maryland have urged the governor to adopt a regional reopening strategy.
While the state’s stay-at-home order remains in place, some “low-risk” activities like boating and fishing are being allowed.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.