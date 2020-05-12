RISING SUN, Md. (WJZ) — A Cecil County man was arrested Tuesday morning after he allegedly rammed his car into an occupied Maryland State Police patrol car during a traffic stop.
Police have identified the man as James Knox Jr., 22, of Colora, Maryland. He was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, resisting arresting and other related charges.
According to police, a Maryland State Police trooper from the North East Barrack — who was in uniform and a marked patrol car — initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a GMC pickup truck who was not wearing his seatbelt.
The driver gave the trooper his name, and the trooper returned to his patrol car to run a check on the information he had been provided.
While the trooper was in his patrol car, the driver re-started his truck and rammed it twice into the front of the Maryland State Police vehicle.
The suspect then drove away from the scene before he eventually crashed after a pursuit.
The trooper was not injured during the incident.