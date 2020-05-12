



One Maryland couple got the surprise of their lifetime after John Krasinski and the cast of “The Office” helped throw them a Zoom wedding.

Krasinski, who’s been spreading cheer during the coronavirus stay at home orders with his virtual show Some Good News, officiated the ceremony for newly engaged couple John and Susan.

In the show, Krasinski’s character “Jim” proposed to “Pam” played by Jenna Fischer at a gas station. John proposed to Susan the same way and sent the video to Krasinski.

“Congratulations guys, you now have proved that proposal works 100 percent of the time now,” Krasinski joked.

“The Office” super fans shared their love story and invite Krasinski to the wedding.

“The truth is I am able to attend — but only if we do it right now,” Krasisnki said. “You think I’m kidding, but I just got ordained as a minister for you guys.”

He then welcomed the couple’s parents into the Zoom call.

“Are we ready to get this party started? No we are not. We need a bridesmaid, a groomsmen, it’s just standard,” Krasinski said, then he brought in the couple’s friends.

And he invited Fischer to be Susan’s Maid of Honor.

Country star Zac Brown to played “The Man Who Loves You The Most” as Susan “walked down” the aisle.

The couple recited their vows and then were announced husband and wife.

“One day your kids are going to assume that their parents are soul mates — and in your case, they will be right,” Fischer said.

Then Krasinski brought in the entire cast of “The Office” as guests to the couple’s wedding. The cast members danced along “Forever” by Chris Brown similar to what they did on the show for Jim and Pam’s wedding.

