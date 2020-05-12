Comments
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A plane from South Korea landed at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County on Tuesday, carrying more than 500,000 masks being donated to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
This donation is meant to symbolize the long standing alliance between our two countries.
South Korea donated the masks in honor of the 70th anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War.
