LATEST70 More Marylanders Die From COVID-19 While Hospitalizations Remain Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Joint Base Andrews, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers, Veterans Affairs


PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A plane from South Korea landed at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County on Tuesday, carrying more than 500,000 masks being donated to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Korea donated the masks in honor of the 70th anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

This donation is meant to symbolize the long standing alliance between our two countries.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply