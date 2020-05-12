



Shopping for fresh produce and meats direct from local farmers is one way to avoid the crowds and lines at grocery and big box stores.

Several open-air farmers’ markets have reopened in the Baltimore area as some restrictions are lifted following closures due to coronavirus.

Most are asking guests to wear mask and follow social distancing while shopping from vendors.

Here’s a list of some of the open farmers markets in the area. Email cbsbaltimore@wjz.com if we’re missing one you’d like on the list.

Baltimore County Farmers Market will open June 3 on the Timonium Fairgrounds. The market is open every Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. through October at the 2200 York Road Main Gate.

Bel Air Farmers Market is open 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays through Thanksgiving, then 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. through December at S Bond Street.

Fells Point Farmers Market is open every Saturday until Dec. 19 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Broadway Square, located on the corner of Broadway Street and Thames Street.

Kenilworth Farmers Market is open every Tuesday rain or shine from 3:30 to 6:30 every through Nov. 24. It’s located in The Shops at Kenilworth by Trader Joe’s in Towson.

Here's an interactive map of farm stands, farmers market and seafood shops open during the pandemic.

And if you can’t make it to a farmers market but want fresh produce the Civic Works’ Mobile Farmers Market is delivering food to some vulnerable areas.

The popular Baltimore Farmers Marker and Bazaar, under the JFX, which was scheduled to open on April 5 remains closed due to coronavirus, however many of their vendors are offering curbside pickup and delivery. Get more details here.

