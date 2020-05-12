



BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health is offering mental support to front-line workers who are out during the coronavirus pandemic.

“As important as our physical health and wellness is right now, we must also emphasize mental health,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall. “From people who are cut off from loved ones or living in difficult situations, to those working on the frontlines in stores or in healthcare settings, support is available to those who need it.”

Maryland’s helpline for mental health and substance use has had an increase in calls, the department said.

MDH’s Behavioral Health Administration shows calls to “211, Press 1” increased from 1,619 in February to 2,345 in March.

BHA also created resources to help health care workers and the public to access mental health support including new public service announcements targeting people in “extreme stress situations,”; virtual recovery and wellness resources, suicide prevention guidance, mental health FAQs for health care workers, parents and others; and discussion groups and weekly webinars for behavioral health providers.

BHA has created a Telehealth Resource Guide and an interactive Telehealth Map to help new patients access care. The map includes known behavioral health providers now offering telehealth services across the state.

They’re also offering “Operation Roll Call”, a program that gives veterans the option for regular check-in calls and a chance to talk to someone for support. An emergency contact is called if a veteran can’t be reached.

Other collaborative projects include:

Sharing mental health resources with COVIDConnect , the state’s new website for Marylanders who have recovered from COVID-19

, the state’s new website for Marylanders who have recovered from COVID-19 Partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness ( NAMI ) Maryland to disseminate messages of support and create a Mental Health Awareness Month social media toolkit

) Maryland to disseminate messages of support and create a Mental Health Awareness Month social media Organizing webinars for the Maryland Primary Care Program ( MDPCP ) for ambulatory care providers to help support the mental resilience of frontline physician providers

) for ambulatory care providers to help support the mental resilience of frontline physician providers Supporting Children’s Mental Health Matters , a campaign from Maryland Coalition of Families and the Mental Health Association of Maryland to raise awareness of children’s mental health

, a campaign from Maryland Coalition of Families and the Mental Health Association of Maryland to raise awareness of children’s mental health Promoting Behavioral Health Integration in Pediatric Primary Care ( BHIPP ), a program that improves access to quality mental health for children and adolescents

), a program that improves access to quality mental health for children and adolescents Supporting Mind Resilience, a program that helps educators and organizers understand self care, well-being and a resilient mindset

BHA also is working on a new initiative to provide targeted mental health support to personnel working in skilled nursing and other long-term care facilities impacted by COVID-19.

