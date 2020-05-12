BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to speak on Wednesday about possibly lifting some restrictions as part of the state’s Road Map To Recovery plan, Mayor Jack Young said local officials don’t feel comfortable to open right now.
“We don’t feel comfortable right now to really open right now, so we’re going to continue to follow the advice of our health professionals and decide when they say to relax some things we’ll do it,” Mayor Young said.
Gov. Hogan eased some restrictions last week, including some outdoor activities for exercise at state beaches and parks. He also lifted restrictions on elective medical procedures.
Stage one would be lifting the stay at home order and it would include reopening of many of our small businesses.
The state’s Roadmap to Recovery plan includes a number of steps Hogan wants to see happen to slow the spread of the virus, including:
- Expanding COVID-19 testing capacity
- Increasing hospital search capability
- Increasing supply of Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Continue a robust contact tracing operation
The mayor said that the “Big Eight”- Maryland’s eight largest jurisdictions- will make a decision jointly when to reopen.
