



Patient First will be offering drive-up COVID-19 testing by appointment at its Aberdeen location starting May 14.

The location on Hospitality Way will be the fourth Patient First location in the Baltimore area. They already offer testing on Belair Road in Perry Hall (410-529-9200), along Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills (410-902-6776), and Annapolis Road in Odenton (443-351-3917).

Appointments for its Aberdeen location must be scheduled by calling (410) 306-7880. Testing is scheduled between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., 7 days a week.

LIST: Maryland Coronavirus Testing Sites: Drive-Thrus, Triage Tents & More

Patient First remains open on a walk-in base for 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day for patients needing urgent medical or injury care.

Patients will be screened before an appointment is made.

The screening criteria include meeting any of the following conditions:

* Symptoms

* You have at least one of the following:

* Coughing

* Shortness of Breath

* Difficulty Breathing

* OR you have at least two of the following:

* Fever

* Chills

* Sore Throat

* Fatigue

* Body Aches or Muscle Pain

* Headache

* Nausea and/or Vomiting

* Diarrhea

* Loss of Appetite

* Loss of Smell and/or Taste

* You are a healthcare worker or first responder.

* You have had prolonged contact with (e.g. live with or work closely with) a COVID-19 positive person or a person waiting for COVID-19 test results.

* You reside in a nursing home or other congregate living facility.

* You are a cancer patient who requires COVID-19 testing before beginning or resuming treatment.

* You are required by your doctor, hospital, or outpatient surgical center to have COVID-19 testing prior to a planned surgery.

* You are required by your employer to have COVID-19 testing prior to beginning or returning to work.

Learn more about the process here

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.