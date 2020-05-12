



As students and teachers cope with the new normal the coronavirus pandemic has brought all over the world, they’re utilizing music and technology to stay united.

Serenity Holmes is a junior at Notre Dame Prep.

“There’s something just very special about that relationship with the audience, no matter if it’s theater or band or music,” Holmes said.

But with the doors at Notre Dame Prep closed for the rest of the year, there will be no more performances.

Since, students and teachers have moved music classes online.

“We are continuing to do the work that we need to do, so that when we are ready to get back together, we still have our skills and we’re ready to go,” Alex Dzbinski, Music Department Chair at Notre Dame Prep, said.

“It’s definitely been a challenge having to practice on our own and perform for ourselves in a sense,” Christina Battaglia, a senior at Notre Dame Prep, said. “Its very isolating ”

Not only that, but the spring is usually a busy time for students, with performances and senior recitals.

“So it’s been very tough on the seniors who have to let all those things go,” Battaglia said.

To showcase the students’ talents, starting this month, every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, they’re asked to submit a short music clip of their choice to share with the community.

“Something for them to use to meditate, listen to, or whatever they want to do throughout the day,” Dzbinski said.

“It was great to unite this way and share music with everyone,” Battaglia said.

Although students aren’t able to practice with the full ensemble in-person, they’re making the best of the situation.

“Another great thing about the quarantine is that we get to have extra practice time to refine our skills,” Battaglia said.

Overall, students said this goes to show music is truly a universal language that can unite people on any given occasion, no matter the circumstances.

“Music is very therapeutic,” Dzbinski said. “And it really does reach the soul. It’s a great way to stay connected.”

