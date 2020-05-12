LATEST70 More Marylanders Die From COVID-19 While Hospitalizations Remain Flat
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) —  A Montgomery County company is getting a $385 million donation as the race to find a vaccine for the coronavirus continues.

Novavax — in Gaithersburg, Maryland — is working on a vaccine for the virus

It has shown promising results in animals, and soon, human trials will start in Australia.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

If the results are good, then phase two will expand the trials to other countries.

The company will also use the money for mass production if the vaccine works.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

