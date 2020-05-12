Comments
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — A Montgomery County company is getting a $385 million donation as the race to find a vaccine for the coronavirus continues.
Novavax — in Gaithersburg, Maryland — is working on a vaccine for the virus
It has shown promising results in animals, and soon, human trials will start in Australia.
If the results are good, then phase two will expand the trials to other countries.
The company will also use the money for mass production if the vaccine works.
