BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Baltimore on Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 500 block of West Preston Street shortly before 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim died as a result of his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.
Police said a man was dropped off at an area hospital just after 10 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to surgery, and investigators were not able to speak with him.
Detectives have not ruled out the possibility that these two incidents may be related.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.