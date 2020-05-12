BALTIMORE (WJZ) –– 30-year-old Michael Samuel Brown Jr. is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in Baltimore in late April, Baltimore County Police said Tuesday.
Police responded to a call at Charing Cross Road and West Hill Parkway at around 3:30 p.m. on April 26 when Brown and another suspect fired shots at each other, police said.
No one was injured in the shooting. Brown fled in a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Virginia registration ‘URA3063″
Police got a warrant for Brown’s arrest on April 27, charging him with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm, use of a firearm during a felony and several other charges.
Brown is described as 5’10”, 220 lbs with brown eyes and black dreadlocks. He is known to frequent the Edmonson Heights area of Baltimore County, police said.
Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts or the location of the described Chevrolet Trailblazer is asked to call 911 or contact police at 410-307-2020, or contact detectives from the Woodlawn Precinct Investigative Services Unit by calling 410-887-1340. Callers may remain anonymous.