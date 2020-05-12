GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Tuesday for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and two counts of violating his federal supervised release.

Kenneth Donnell Hoffman, 43, of District Heights, Maryland, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis.

As stated in his plea agreement, Hoffman is also required to turn in a 9mm handgun, and over $1,600 cash seized during a search of his home.

The sentence was imposed on May 11, 2020.

According to Hoffman’s plea agreement, on January 22, 2018, officers encountered Hoffman in his car and saw what they believed to be crack cocaine in plain view.

The officers ordered Hoffman out of the vehicle, but instead he drove away, crashing the car a short time later and continuing to flee on foot.

While he ran away, Hoffman dropped a 9mm handgun, loaded with eight rounds of ammunition, which was recovered by police.

A search of the vehicle recovered approximately 4.8 grams of crack cocaine packaged in small baggies for distribution.

On January 31, 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Hoffman’s residence.

Police recovered powder and crack cocaine, phencyclidine (PCP), drug paraphernalia, $1,617 cash, which were drug proceeds, 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a .22-caliber semi-automatic handgun loaded with 12 rounds of .22-caliber ammunition.

Due to his previous convictions, Hoffman was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.