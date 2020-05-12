(WJZ)- The coronavirus pandemic has caused changes to the way Americans have gone about their daily business. However, the changes to daily life vary based on what state you live in.
For Maryland residents, a stay-at-home order has remained in place since March, and Governor Hogan has required the use of face coverings on public transportation and in retail establishments that have remained open during the pandemic.
Those restrictions, and others, place Mayland among the most strict states in the country when it comes to handling the coronavirus.
According to a study by Wallet Hub, Maryland rates 40th among the 50 states and District of Columbia in terms of the fewest coronavirus restrictions meaning it is the 12th most strict state.
The study, which takes into account a variety of factors found South Dakota to be the state with fewest restrictions on its residents. Meanwhile, the Mid-Atlantic states of Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania are all in the bottom 12 of the rankings.
The full methodology and findings of the study can be found here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.