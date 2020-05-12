LATEST70 More Marylanders Die From COVID-19 While Hospitalizations Remain Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers, UnitedHealthcare


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Soon, Marylanders will have another option for healthcare.

UnitedHealthcare will offer individual plans in the state healthcare exchange starting next year.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Currently, only CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and Kaiser Permanente are on the state marketplace.

Gov. Larry Hogan said it’s more important than ever for Marylanders to have different health insurance options due to COVID-19.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply