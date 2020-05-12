Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Soon, Marylanders will have another option for healthcare.
UnitedHealthcare will offer individual plans in the state healthcare exchange starting next year.
Currently, only CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and Kaiser Permanente are on the state marketplace.
Gov. Larry Hogan said it’s more important than ever for Marylanders to have different health insurance options due to COVID-19.
