COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — The University System of Maryland said the system’s colleges are planning to resume at least some in-person teaching on campus in the fall.
Nearly all colleges and universities across the country, including all in the University System of Maryland, opted to keep campuses closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Earlier in April, the University System of Maryland had put together a “return to campus advisory group” to help determine when students will be able to return to campus amid the coronavirus pandemic.
All USM schools have shifted at least the first portion of their summer session to all-online learning.
All USM schools have shifted at least the first portion of their summer session to all-online learning.