BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times in east Baltimore on Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 400 block of East 21st Street just before 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the body.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.
Due to the victim’s injuries, homicide detectives have been notified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.