The Archdiocese of Baltimore announced Wednesday its plan for phase one of reopening.

Daily and Sunday masses will continue to be held virtually.

Only wedding and funeral masses may be held with people in attendance as long as it does not exceed the current 10 person maximum.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore issued the following statement:

“Phase I of our reopening plan calls for the reopening of churches for private prayer and for wedding and funeral Masses, as well as the offering of the Sacraments of Reconciliation and Baptism. A date will soon be announced when Phase I will go into effect. Regarding today’s announcement by the Governor, our Phase I guidance will not be altered until we’ve had a chance to fully understand how the Governor’s announcement practically impacts our parishes, which are working to procure necessary supplies and to adapt church facilities so they are safe and in compliance with governmental and public health regulations. We also need to understand if local governments in the 10 jurisdictions where our churches are located will offer guidance that varies from what the Governor has issued. Above all, we want to be sure that the churches we are reopening are safe for our people. For this reason, we will take our time and allow each pastor to make that determination once we’ve given permission for public Masses to resume.”