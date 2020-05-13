BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Board of Estimates unanimously approved Wednesday a $3 million transfer from the Baltimore Children & Youth Fund to Baltimore City Schools for distance learning technology in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brandon Scott, who is Chair of the Baltimore City Board of Estimates, released the following statement:
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to make Baltimore’s pre-existing inequities and disparities, including the digital divide, starkly clear,” Scott continued. “This money will be put to good use to meet the immediate educational needs of our young people during this unprecedented time and ensure that they have the resources to continue their studies and work toward their future.”
Last month, the City Council passed emergency legislation that authorized up to $13 million from the Children & Youth Fund to close the digital divide and provide needed access to food.
“This is a huge victory for our children,” Scott added. “I was honored to co-sponsor the legislation creating the Youth Fund, and seeing this money allocated to our students in this time of need comes full circle for me.”
Schools will be closed through the remainder of the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
