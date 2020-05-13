BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating what they believe to be a verbal dispute that led to a deadly double shooting in north Baltimore on Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 300 block of East University Parkway Drive shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and an 84-year-old man who was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Medics pronounced the 35-year-old man dead at the location. The 84-year-old man was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the men were involved in a verbal dispute, when the 84-year-old man pulled a gun and shot his 35-year-old relative, and then shot himself.
Homicide detectives and Northern District detectives are investigating this incident.