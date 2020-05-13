LATESTGov. Hogan Will Speak At 5 p.m. WJZ Will Carry His Press Conference Live
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a quarter-century in business, City Cafe in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood is closing its doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Instagram Tuesday, the restaurant said it wasn’t the outcome they were hoping for.

“Sadly, we notified our employees and landlord today that City Cafe will not be reopening when the shutdown ends. It breaks our hearts to say farewell, but since there is so much sadness in the world already, let’s focus on the remarkable success this once little coffee shop (founded September 1994) became,” the post read.

The owners urged customers to continue supporting local businesses amid the pandemic.

