BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Bel Air is joining a growing list of communities that are canceling their Fourth of July celebrations this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers from the Bel Air Independence Day Committee said Wednesday the parade and fireworks display, as well as all other festivities, have been canceled.
The group’s president said it’s only the second time in 30 years they have canceled the event.
“After consulting with local officials, and evaluating tentative state and federal timeframes for the restoration of large gatherings and public events, we have determined that this year’s celebrations cannot occur as planned,” committee president Donald Stewart said in a news release.
Towson and Howard County have also canceled large fireworks displays due to COVID-19.
