ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland officials report nearly 35,000 cases of coronavirus as the state continues to see a flattening of the curve. COVID-19 hospitalizations remain flat Wednesday at 1,550 — slightly down from Tuesday’s number of 1,563.
On Wednesday, the state reported a total of 34,812 coronavirus cases over the span of the pandemic. Of those cases, 6,404 patients were hospitalized and a total of 2,456 were released from isolation. ICU cases also dropped from 590 to 572.
Although the numbers are flattening, a total 1,694 people have died from coronavirus and there are another 115 probable deaths. Fifty one more Marylanders have died since Tuesday.
There have been more than 138,762 negative tests in the state.
Gov. Larry Hogan is set to hold a press conference Wednesday at 5 p.m. where he said he would be making an announcement regarding phase 1 of Maryland’s reopening plan. He had said he would have to see the hospitalization numbers decrease for 14 days before reopening.
UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 34,812 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland.
We have added 751 cases since yesterday.
Negative tests: 138,762
Number of deaths: 1,694
Number of probable deaths: 115
Released from isolation: 2,456https://t.co/1RfN0kvM21
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) May 13, 2020
Prince George’s and Montgomery counties remain at the top of the list for the number of cases.
In Baltimore, the 21224 and the 21215 zip codes are still reporting the highest number of cases in city.
ZIP CODES WITH HIGHEST CASE COUNTS (6-10):
20904, 563 cases, Montgomery
21224, 540 cases, Baltimore
20782, 537 cases, Prince George's
20903, 488 cases, Montgomery
21215, 482 cases, Baltimore/Baltimore City
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) May 13, 2020
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Caroline, Garrett and Somerset counties remain the only places in Maryland where the virus hasn’t taken a life.
A breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|149
|(13)
|Anne Arundel
|2,596
|(123)
|10*
|Baltimore City
|3,476
|(177)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|4,160
|(203)
|15*
|Calvert
|214
|(12)
|1*
|Caroline
|177
|Carroll
|595
|(61)
|Cecil
|271
|(15)
|Charles
|778
|(56)
|1*
|Dorchester
|102
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,302
|(74)
|6*
|Garrett
|6
|Harford
|629
|(24)
|4*
|Howard
|1,258
|(36)
|2*
|Kent
|123
|(13)
|Montgomery
|7,283
|(386)
|36*
|Prince George’s
|10,072
|(370)
|19*
|Queen Anne’s
|104
|(9)
|St. Mary’s
|254
|(9)
|Somerset
|51
|Talbot
|62
|(1)
|Washington
|287
|(9)
|Wicomico
|738
|(17)
|Worcester
|125
|(3)
|1*
|Data not available
|(81)
|11*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|635
|10-19
|1,238
|20-29
|4,517
|(10)
|1*
|30-39
|6,236
|(20)
|3*
|40-49
|6,282
|(45)
|4*
|50-59
|5,898
|(114)
|9*
|60-69
|4,394
|(263)
|11*
|70-79
|2,912
|(417)
|16*
|80+
|2,700
|(744)
|60*
|Data not available
|(81)
|11*
|Female
|18,212
|(838)
|64*
|Male
|16,600
|(856)
|51*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|11,140
|(691)
|39*
|Asian (NH)
|689
|(58)
|5*
|White (NH)
|7,367
|(704)
|54*
|Hispanic
|7,483
|(133)
|6*
|Other (NH)
|1,703
|(23)
|Data not available
|6,430
|(85)
|11*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.