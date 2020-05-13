



Maryland officials report nearly 35,000 cases of coronavirus as the state continues to see a flattening of the curve. COVID-19 hospitalizations remain flat Wednesday at 1,550 — slightly down from Tuesday’s number of 1,563.

On Wednesday, the state reported a total of 34,812 coronavirus cases over the span of the pandemic. Of those cases, 6,404 patients were hospitalized and a total of 2,456 were released from isolation. ICU cases also dropped from 590 to 572.

Although the numbers are flattening, a total 1,694 people have died from coronavirus and there are another 115 probable deaths. Fifty one more Marylanders have died since Tuesday.

There have been more than 138,762 negative tests in the state.

Gov. Larry Hogan is set to hold a press conference Wednesday at 5 p.m. where he said he would be making an announcement regarding phase 1 of Maryland’s reopening plan. He had said he would have to see the hospitalization numbers decrease for 14 days before reopening.

Prince George’s and Montgomery counties remain at the top of the list for the number of cases.

In Baltimore, the 21224 and the 21215 zip codes are still reporting the highest number of cases in city.

Caroline, Garrett and Somerset counties remain the only places in Maryland where the virus hasn’t taken a life.

A breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 149 (13) Anne Arundel 2,596 (123) 10* Baltimore City 3,476 (177) 9* Baltimore County 4,160 (203) 15* Calvert 214 (12) 1* Caroline 177 Carroll 595 (61) Cecil 271 (15) Charles 778 (56) 1* Dorchester 102 (2) Frederick 1,302 (74) 6* Garrett 6 Harford 629 (24) 4* Howard 1,258 (36) 2* Kent 123 (13) Montgomery 7,283 (386) 36* Prince George’s 10,072 (370) 19* Queen Anne’s 104 (9) St. Mary’s 254 (9) Somerset 51 Talbot 62 (1) Washington 287 (9) Wicomico 738 (17) Worcester 125 (3) 1* Data not available (81) 11*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 635 10-19 1,238 20-29 4,517 (10) 1* 30-39 6,236 (20) 3* 40-49 6,282 (45) 4* 50-59 5,898 (114) 9* 60-69 4,394 (263) 11* 70-79 2,912 (417) 16* 80+ 2,700 (744) 60* Data not available (81) 11* Female 18,212 (838) 64* Male 16,600 (856) 51*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 11,140 (691) 39* Asian (NH) 689 (58) 5* White (NH) 7,367 (704) 54* Hispanic 7,483 (133) 6* Other (NH) 1,703 (23) Data not available 6,430 (85) 11*

